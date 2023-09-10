Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Purchases 26,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

