Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stake Cut by GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC

GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 541,340 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics makes up 0.8% of GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC owned 0.50% of Fate Therapeutics worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $25,029.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,846 shares of company stock worth $78,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

FATE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. 2,070,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,406. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $244.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.