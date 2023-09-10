Fernbridge Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 351,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,000. Warner Music Group comprises about 1.3% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Warner Music Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 406.3% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 126,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

WMG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 894,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,874. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 177.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

