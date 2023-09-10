Fernbridge Capital Management LP Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 6.0% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $52,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $550.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.27. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.55.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

