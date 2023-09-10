Fernbridge Capital Management LP Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 163.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,150 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 4.4% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $39,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $580,568,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,916,000 after buying an additional 660,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,965,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,045,674. The stock has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of -214.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,998 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

