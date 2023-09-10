Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $60.17 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 6.8% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $60,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Booking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $39.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,143.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,997.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,742.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

