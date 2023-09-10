Fernbridge Capital Management LP Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 285,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,242,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.9% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,810 shares of company stock valued at $15,079,920. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.18. 9,806,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,416,182. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

