First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $206.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.31.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $183.21 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

