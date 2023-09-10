Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Invests $267,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,142,000 after purchasing an additional 952,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. 1,904,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,858. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.