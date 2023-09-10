Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175,230 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $49,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,817,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

