Franchise Capital Ltd Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,709 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises approximately 0.7% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after buying an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,128,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,513,000 after buying an additional 463,905 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,927,000 after buying an additional 4,066,604 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,261,000 after buying an additional 323,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $127,155,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LI. Barclays increased their price objective on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Li Auto Trading Down 0.4 %

LI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. 1,965,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 166.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.