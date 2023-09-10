Franchise Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 1.2% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.36. The company had a trading volume of 665,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,612. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $406.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.