Franchise Capital Ltd Reduces Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Franchise Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,879 shares during the quarter. Futu accounts for about 1.2% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Futu by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Futu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Futu by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.95. 2,838,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,807. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

