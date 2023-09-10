Frax (FRAX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $669.43 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $669.43 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003866 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 671,723,780 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

