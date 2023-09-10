Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Freightos stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. Freightos has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $31.15.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Freightos will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos in the 1st quarter worth $5,313,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Freightos during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Freightos during the second quarter worth about $172,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freightos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

