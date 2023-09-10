FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,512,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,577 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation accounts for 3.2% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 3.52% of FTAI Aviation worth $98,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,302,000 after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,993,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,803,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,951,000 after acquiring an additional 250,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 225.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.62%.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

