fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their neutral rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

FUBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUBO

fuboTV Price Performance

FUBO opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $881.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in fuboTV by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in fuboTV by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 12.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.