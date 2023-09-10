Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Acquired by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,560 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 8.92% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,505,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 922,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 914,747 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,176,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 814,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,821,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FULC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 711,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,234.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

