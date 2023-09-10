Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 553.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,317 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $85,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.93. 3,384,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

