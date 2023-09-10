Gateway Protocol (GWP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $46.68 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded up 41.9% against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00006690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $46.68 million and $334,060.69 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.94982985 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $346,307.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

