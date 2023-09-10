GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC Has $23.46 Million Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,515,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 900,642 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive comprises 6.3% of GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,943 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RIVN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.10. 19,088,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,764,572. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.13. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The company’s revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

