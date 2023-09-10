GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,611 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned 0.07% of GCM Grosvenor worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 26.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of GCMG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 115,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,696. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.52. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 83.70% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -169.23%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

(Free Report)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is headquartered in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.