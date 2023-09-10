Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Generac by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,245 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,336. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.