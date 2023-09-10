General Atlantic L.P. Invests $181.96 Million in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,227,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,957,000. Samsara makes up approximately 2.1% of General Atlantic L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth $49,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.57. 2,992,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,941. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $2,792,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,306,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $2,792,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,306,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $350,556.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 465,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,015,963 shares of company stock worth $55,150,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

