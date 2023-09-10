General Atlantic L.P. Purchases 2,919,432 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

General Atlantic L.P. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Free Report) by 246.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919,432 shares during the period. Arco Platform comprises about 0.5% of General Atlantic L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. General Atlantic L.P. owned about 7.34% of Arco Platform worth $44,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Arco Platform by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 11.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE remained flat at $13.73 on Friday. 164,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,251. Arco Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $767.62 million, a P/E ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 0.49.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

