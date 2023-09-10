Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Lifted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3,752.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 694,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,383. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.31.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

