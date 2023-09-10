Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$25.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.43.

GEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CSFB upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$20.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.46. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.29 and a 52 week high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.01). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of C$2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.6286853 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.