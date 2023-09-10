GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTLB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.07.

GitLab Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,580 shares of company stock worth $15,179,123 in the last 90 days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

