GitLab’s (GTLB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.07.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. GitLab’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123 over the last 90 days. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 352.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,977 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in GitLab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GitLab by 128.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

