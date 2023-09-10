Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.8% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 617,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after buying an additional 187,253 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 22,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 284.2% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 530,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,777,000 after buying an additional 392,041 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

GPN stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.91. 1,072,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,003. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.60.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

