Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $17,756.85 and $4.99 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

