Goldfinch 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $81,852.79 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $20.99 million and $81,852.79 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,422,185 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

