Goldwind Science And Technology (XJNGF) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Goldwind Science And Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) is one of 155 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Goldwind Science And Technology to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goldwind Science And Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Goldwind Science And Technology N/A N/A 0.97 Goldwind Science And Technology Competitors $6.33 billion $425.92 million 643.50

Goldwind Science And Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Goldwind Science And Technology. Goldwind Science And Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldwind Science And Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Goldwind Science And Technology Competitors 1046 3573 4811 62 2.41

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Goldwind Science And Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Goldwind Science And Technology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goldwind Science And Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Goldwind Science And Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.5%. Goldwind Science And Technology pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 28.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Goldwind Science And Technology is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Goldwind Science And Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goldwind Science And Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldwind Science And Technology N/A N/A N/A Goldwind Science And Technology Competitors -10.23% -8.42% 0.19%

Summary

Goldwind Science And Technology peers beat Goldwind Science And Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Goldwind Science And Technology

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts. The Wind Power Service segment offers wind power construction, post-warranty, and asset management services. The Wind Farm Development segment engages in the development and operation of wind farms, which consists of wind power generation services through its wind farms, as well as the sale of wind farms. The Other segment is involved in the operation of water treatment plants. It also engages in the development and operation of solar power generation projects; and financial leasing business. The company was formerly known as Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

