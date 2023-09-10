Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE GHL opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

