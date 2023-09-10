Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 2.9 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $18.64.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.12. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.