Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 126.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043,573 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 3.57% of Guardant Health worth $85,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.87.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $137.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

