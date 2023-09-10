Guardian Point Capital LP Has $44.21 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Guardian Point Capital LP grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises about 36.5% of Guardian Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Guardian Point Capital LP owned 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,980,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,291,000 after buying an additional 3,270,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:APO opened at $87.86 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,959 shares of company stock worth $8,719,609. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

