Guardian Point Capital LP Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Guardian Point Capital LP reduced its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the period. BRP Group accounts for 4.2% of Guardian Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guardian Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of BRP Group worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 202.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BRP Group news, COO Daniel Galbraith sold 60,316 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,561,581.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,786.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BRP Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $6,037,026.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Galbraith sold 60,316 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,561,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $225,786.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,873 shares of company stock worth $14,077,144. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.50 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

