Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires 176 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $325.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.45 and its 200-day moving average is $331.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

