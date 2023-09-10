Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEP opened at $176.27 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.64. The firm has a market cap of $242.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

