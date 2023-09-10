Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $1.26 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 8,829 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 549,165 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $211,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,258,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 35,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $560.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $523.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.