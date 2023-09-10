Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $577,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after acquiring an additional 233,568 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $690.62 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.