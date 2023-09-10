Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after buying an additional 2,888,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,085,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after buying an additional 2,461,461 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PG opened at $152.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

