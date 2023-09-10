HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 606,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,000. Hesai Group accounts for 3.2% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Hesai Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,280,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Hesai Group stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $11.70. 1,544,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,937. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hesai Group has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hesai Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

