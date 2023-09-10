HarbourVest Partners LLC Takes $476,000 Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 5,500 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VYGR. TheStreet upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

VYGR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

