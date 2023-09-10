Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Harmony Biosciences worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,949,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 251,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRMY. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

