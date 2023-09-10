Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Purchased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Harmony Biosciences worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,949,000 after purchasing an additional 90,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 251,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $62.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on HRMY. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
