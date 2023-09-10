Harvest Management LLC Buys New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Salesforce comprises 0.2% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,318,692. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $224.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.39 and its 200 day moving average is $204.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

