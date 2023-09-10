HBK Investments L P Acquires New Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,519,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 706,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,275,000 after acquiring an additional 57,290 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $329,936.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,118,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFPT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.02. 44,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.81. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $205.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

