HBK Investments L P Buys New Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.11% of Nextracker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXT

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,088. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.