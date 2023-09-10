HBK Investments L P Buys New Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.05% of Terreno Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 393,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.